All people coming to Romania from abroad to go into home isolation from May 15.

Head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Thursday evening that from May 15, all persons arriving in Romania, regardless of which country, will be ordered home isolation. "All persons coming to Romania from abroad from May 15 will be ordered home isolation, together with family or relatives they live with, and those who do not have the possibility to meet the conditions for home isolation or request not to expose family can opt for institutional quarantine in specially designed settings; in other words, from tonight, from the moment of publication, those who arrive in the country, no matter wherefrom will go into isolation at home," said Arafat at the Interior Ministry headquarters. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)