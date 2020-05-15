HealthMin Tataru: We are in a context in which we remain cautious



Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated on Thursday evening that, as of 15 May, certain relaxation measures would be taken, however, many rules and precautions would remain in place, and functioning rules are to be imposed in each area. "We are in a context in which we remain cautious, we remain with those rules, we are in a context in which relaxation measures appear, certain activities are opened or resumed . The resumption of these activities takes place within the rules of functioning and unfolding," Nelu Tataru said at the end of the National Committee for Emergency Situations meeting. He showed that resuming individual sport or training camps for professional athletes will be included in a joint order of the Health Minister and the Minister of Youth and Sport. Moreover, resuming, as of 2 June, the classes for the training of the 8th and 12th grades pupils will also be included in a joint order, in terms of the rules, issued by the Health Minister and the Education Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)