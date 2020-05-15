Romania moved to 30-day state of alert

Romania moved to 30-day state of alert. Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening that a 30-day state of alert will come into force on May 15 under a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). "The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopts the following decision: Article 1. Starting on May 15, 2020, a nationwide state of alert is hereby declared for a period of 30 days," Vela said at the end of a CNSU meeting. He specified that the rules for carrying out activities that require specific health protection measures are adopted by joint order of the minister of health and the relevant minister. As far as the emergency medical stockpiles are concerned, chief emergency management official Raed Arafat and the minister of health work out by order of the action commander the necessary measures to prevent and fight infections with the novel coronavirus, Vela added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]