Romania’s GDP Grows 2.4% YoY In 1Q/2020. Romania’s gross domestic product grew by 2.4% in unadjusted data and by 2.7% in seasonally adjusted data, in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, a flash estimate from the country’s statistics institute INS showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]