Dobrogea Grup Revenue Up 2.5% To RON170M in 2019

Dobrogea Grup Revenue Up 2.5% To RON170M in 2019. Dobrogea Grup, one of the largest milling and bakery businesses in Romania, posted almost RON170 million revenue in 2019, an increase of 2.5% on 2018 and about RON1.4 million net profit, 27% higher than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]