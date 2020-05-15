McDonald’s Romania Sales Up Almost 20% To Over RON900M in 2019

McDonald’s Romania Sales Up Almost 20% To Over RON900M in 2019. Fast food restaurant chain McDonald’s, which has more than 80 restaurants in 26 cities in Romania, posted growth of 18.7% in sales last year. McDonald’s is the leader of the local restaurant market, having posted some RON765 milion sales in 2018, according to the latest publicly available (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]