May 15, 2020

Several streets in downtown Bucharest will be closed to cars on weekends
Several streets in downtown Bucharest will be closed to cars on weekends.

Bucharest City Hall will close several streets in the city center to cars on weekends, as the local authorities want to create more pedestrian areas in the capital. The measure will come into force on May 22. “With the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert, and given the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pepco Reopens 168 Of Its 272 Stores in Romania, Inaugurates Four New Units Polish discount store chain Pepco has decided to reopen 168 of its 272 stores in Romania, after closing them down on March 23, against the backdrop of coronavirus-related restrictions.

More than 100 people protesting in Victoria Square More than 100 people are protesting on Friday in Victoria Square (government seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest against the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the spokesman of the Capital Gendarmerie, Alexandru Iacob, the public assembly is illegal, but the (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,070 Fourteen more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,070, the Strategic Communication group (GCS) informs on Friday. The latest fatalities are eight women and six men aged between 36 and 83.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

Cemacon Turnover Falls 7% To RON29.6M, Net Profit Drops 20.1% To RON10.6M YoY In 1Q/2020 Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net turnover of RON29.6 million, down 7% on the year, and a net profit of RON10.56 million, down 20.1% on the year, as per ZF calculations based on the company’s quarterly (...)

IAR Brasov Net Profit Soars 50% To RON12.7M, Turnover Up 15.4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020 Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net profit of RON12.7 million, up 50.7% on the year, and a turnover of RON99.3 million, up 15.4% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly (...)

Labor Ministry: Over 600.000 Labor Contracts Suspended, Over 360.000 Contracts Terminated Until May 15 The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 600.000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 360.000 labor contracts have been terminated until May 15, 2020.

PM Orban promises gradual return to normalcy, provided that people act responsibly Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that bar, restaurant and cafe terraces have not yet reopened, but that as solutions are found to reduce the virus transmission risk and provided that people act responsibly, they could be opened again. "Our intention is to gradually relax all (...)

 

