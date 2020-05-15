Several streets in downtown Bucharest will be closed to cars on weekends
Bucharest City Hall will close several streets in the city center to cars on weekends, as the local authorities want to create more pedestrian areas in the capital. The measure will come into force on May 22. “With the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert, and given the (...)
