Romania records 2.4% economic growth in first quarter. Romania’s economy increased by 2.4%, in gross terms, in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2020) compared to the same period of 2019. The economic growth adjusted for seasonality factors was 2.7%, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Friday, May 15. The gross domestic product (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]