GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 3 to 1,056

GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 3 to 1,056. Three more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,056, the Strategic Communication group (GCS) informs on Friday. These are three men aged between 66 and 96. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]