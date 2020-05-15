PM Orban says Gov't will invest massively in developing transport infrastructure

PM Orban says Gov't will invest massively in developing transport infrastructure. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the current Executive will massively invest in developing the transport infrastructure in the country, after "too much time has passed and too many governments have spoken more than they have done." "The Government I lead has the goal of making massive investments in developing the transport infrastructure in Romania. (...) In 2008, the feasibility study was drafted and the technical-economic indicators were approved for the Pitesti-Sibiu motorway. Certainly, they remained on paper for 12 years. Today, I am really happy to see the works are not on paper, but in the field, a mobilised constructor, that, in my view, will have the capacity to finish quickly this investment objective. Mr. Minister of Transport knows very clearly that he has my full support. Any issue must be solves in order to push forward the investment projects. Too much time has passed and too many governments have spoken more than they have done. From our point of view, it is the moment of action, the moment of making great investments which Romania needs," Ludovic Orban said. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Vice Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Transport Minister Lucian Bode have paid a visit on Friday morning to the site of the Sibiu-Pitesti Motorway, section I, on the Sibiu-Boita (Sibiu county) distance.