Romgaz Turnover Drops 17% To RON1.4B, Net Profit Grows 5.5% To RON527M YoY In 1Q/2020

Romgaz Turnover Drops 17% To RON1.4B, Net Profit Grows 5.5% To RON527M YoY In 1Q/2020. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz (SNG.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with a turnover of RON1.4 billion, down 17% on the year, and a net profit of RON572 million, up 5.5% on the year, per the company’s quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]