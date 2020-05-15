Digi Communications Revenue Up 11% To EUR313M, Loss Widens To EUR56M YoY In 1Q/2020

Digi Communications Revenue Up 11% To EUR313M, Loss Widens To EUR56M YoY In 1Q/2020. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) reported revenue of EUR313 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 11% on the year, and loss of EUR56 million, compared with a loss of EUR17.6 million in the first quarter of 2019, per its quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]