Hidroelectrica Turnover Down 14.3% To RON848M, Net Profit Down 13.6% To RON430M In 1Q/2020

Hidroelectrica Turnover Down 14.3% To RON848M, Net Profit Down 13.6% To RON430M In 1Q/2020. Romanian state-owned power company Hidroelectrica on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a turnover of RON848 million, down 14.3% on the year, and a net profit of RON430 million, down 13.6% on the year, as per the quarterly report of Fondul Proprietatea, the company’s minority (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]