Purcari Revenue Up To RON46M, Net Profit Down 7% YoY In 1Q/2020

Purcari Revenue Up To RON46M, Net Profit Down 7% YoY In 1Q/2020. Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) ended the first quarter of 2020 with revenue of RON46.4 million, up 10% on the year, and a net profit of RON8 million, down 7% on the year, per the company’s financial data released Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]