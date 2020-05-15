Romania’s Cluj-Napoca opens new public park

Romania’s Cluj-Napoca opens new public park. A new park covering about 10,000 sqm is set to open in the city of Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, on Friday, May 15. The park, named “Intre Lacuri” (Between Lakes), cost over RON 11 million (some EUR 2.27 million), and most of the investment was covered with European funds, local (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]