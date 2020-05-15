Orthodox churches reopen in Romania, but with safety precautions

The Romanian Patriarchy has released reopening guidelines for the Orthodox churches in the country, as they prepare to reopen for in-person gatherings. "Considering that the state of emergency […] ends on May 15, 2020, and following the consultation with the Romanian Government, the Romanian