Code yellow of storms, showers in 13 counties, starting this afternoon. On Friday, the National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a Code yellow warning of increased weather instability valid throughout Saturday morning in 13 counties. According to the forecast, between May 15, 13:00hrs - May 16, at 03:00hrs, initially in the northwest and centre of the country, and in the evening and at night and in the northern half of Moldavia, atmospheric instability will increase, bringing in thunderstorms, wind intensifications with gusts of over 60 - 70 km/h. In the high mountain area, the wind will blow at over 80 - 90 km/h, there will be storms, hail and showers that can be torrential. Occasionally, the amounts of water will exceed 25 l/sq.m. The counties covered by the new warning are: Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Cluj, Covasna, Harghita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Salaj, Satu Mare and Suceava. Similar weather is to be expected for the remaining parts of the country also, but on smaller areas and in shorter spells. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]