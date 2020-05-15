Eurostat surprise: the West is declining, Eastern Europe is resisting the pandemic. Romania ranks first in the EU in GDP growth in Q1 2020



Eurostat surprise: the West is declining, Eastern Europe is resisting the pandemic. Romania ranks first in the EU in GDP growth in Q1 2020.

By Constantin Radut The COVID-19 pandemic had very negative repercussions on the EU economy, demonstrating the fragility of structures and policies in this area, both at Community and national level. It proves, once again, that the strategy of the hard core of the European Union, led by (...)