Altex Sales Grow Nearly 15% To Over RON4B, Net Profit Up 19% To RON75M YoY In 2019.

Electronics retailer Altex on Friday said its sales grew nearly 15% on the year to over RON4 billion, and its net profit grew 19% on the year to RON75 million in 2019.