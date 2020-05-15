MedLife Group Turnover Up 14% YoY To RON264M In 1Q/2020

MedLife Group Turnover Up 14% YoY To RON264M In 1Q/2020. MedLlife Group (M.RO), the leading private medical services operator in Romania, ended the first quarter of 2020 with a turnover of RON264.1 million, up 14.3% on the year, and a net profit higher by RON4 million, up to RON6.4 million, as per interim data included in the company's financial (...)