Romania shifted to 30-day state of alert. President Iohannis promulgates law on preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening that a 30-day state of alert will come into force on May 15 under a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). “The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopts the following decision: Article 1. Starting (...)