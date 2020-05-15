PM Orban: Government is determined to revive the defence industry. DefMin Ciuca: A large percentage of Romania’s defence budget should be invested in the local industry



The Government is determined to revive the defence industry and secure orders from the Romanian Army for production capacity in the domestic industry, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. “We are here to give a very serious message that the time when the Ministry of Defence, the Romanian (...)