Indian Council for Cultural Relations releases impressive musical creation “United We Fight”

Indian Council for Cultural Relations releases impressive musical creation “United We Fight”. A message of hope, joy, resilience, fighting spirit and never say die attitude of all in our collective fight against COVID 19 The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) brings together composers, musicians and singers from across India, contributing recordings from their homes, in a (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]