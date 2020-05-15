Coronavirus in Romania: 190 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total reaches 16,437

Romanian authorities confirmed 190 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, May 15, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 16,437. The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from