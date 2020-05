The great bustard is nesting again in Romania, local NGO says

The great bustard is nesting again in Romania, local NGO says. The great bustard (Otis tarda), the largest flying bird in Europe, is nesting again in Romania, the Association for Bird and Nature Protection “Milvus Group” announced. “After several decades, we finally have the proof that the great bustard nests in Romania! It took us 13 years of fieldwork and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]