Gerocossen produces biocides certified by Cantacuzino Institute

Gerocossen produces biocides certified by Cantacuzino Institute. Gerocossen, the 30-year tradition Romanian brand of cosmetics, is re-introducing the Ultra Sept range, which includes biocidal products available in quantities of 1 liter and 5 liters, with other variants to be developed, the company announced on Friday. "Ultra Sept disinfectant gel contains 70pct alcohol and a mixture of eucalyptus and lemon. It destroys 99.9pct of germs. The product has bactericidal activity against E.coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and fungal activity against Candida albicans and Aspergilus niger. Ultra Sept can be applied comfortably several times a day without drying the skin of the hands," the statement said. "We will continue to expand this segment to ensure that we cover all market needs, whether it is personal hygiene or housing, or whether we are talking about businesses," Stanca Cismaru, managing director of Gerocossen, said. The range of sanitizing products is complemented by Ultra Clean, which includes a range of gels and lotions with 70pct alcohol, as well as Ultra Care, an intensely regenerating hand cream based on natural oils rich in vitamins and nutrients: sea buckthorn oil, carrot oil and Aloe Vera. Gerocossen is a Romanian company, founded 30 years ago by three local entrepreneurs: Stanca Cismaru, Elvira Sas and Radu Aurel Bogdan, with background in the cosmetics industry. The three combined know-how and new technologies with the recognized power of plants and natural ingredients and thus created one of the first local brands for beauty products. Products made in the Pipera factory are sold in hyper-markets, supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy and plant-based pharmacy networks, as well as in the dedicated online store.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]