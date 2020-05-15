 
Romaniapress.com

May 15, 2020

Gerocossen produces biocides certified by Cantacuzino Institute
May 15, 2020

Gerocossen produces biocides certified by Cantacuzino Institute.

Gerocossen, the 30-year tradition Romanian brand of cosmetics, is re-introducing the Ultra Sept range, which includes biocidal products available in quantities of 1 liter and 5 liters, with other variants to be developed, the company announced on Friday. "Ultra Sept disinfectant gel contains 70pct alcohol and a mixture of eucalyptus and lemon. It destroys 99.9pct of germs. The product has bactericidal activity against E.coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and fungal activity against Candida albicans and Aspergilus niger. Ultra Sept can be applied comfortably several times a day without drying the skin of the hands," the statement said. "We will continue to expand this segment to ensure that we cover all market needs, whether it is personal hygiene or housing, or whether we are talking about businesses," Stanca Cismaru, managing director of Gerocossen, said. The range of sanitizing products is complemented by Ultra Clean, which includes a range of gels and lotions with 70pct alcohol, as well as Ultra Care, an intensely regenerating hand cream based on natural oils rich in vitamins and nutrients: sea buckthorn oil, carrot oil and Aloe Vera. Gerocossen is a Romanian company, founded 30 years ago by three local entrepreneurs: Stanca Cismaru, Elvira Sas and Radu Aurel Bogdan, with background in the cosmetics industry. The three combined know-how and new technologies with the recognized power of plants and natural ingredients and thus created one of the first local brands for beauty products. Products made in the Pipera factory are sold in hyper-markets, supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacy and plant-based pharmacy networks, as well as in the dedicated online store.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Pepco Reopens 168 Of Its 272 Stores in Romania, Inaugurates Four New Units Polish discount store chain Pepco has decided to reopen 168 of its 272 stores in Romania, after closing them down on March 23, against the backdrop of coronavirus-related restrictions.

More than 100 people protesting in Victoria Square More than 100 people are protesting on Friday in Victoria Square (government seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest against the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the spokesman of the Capital Gendarmerie, Alexandru Iacob, the public assembly is illegal, but the (...)

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,070 Fourteen more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 1,070, the Strategic Communication group (GCS) informs on Friday. The latest fatalities are eight women and six men aged between 36 and 83.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: (...)

Cemacon Turnover Falls 7% To RON29.6M, Net Profit Drops 20.1% To RON10.6M YoY In 1Q/2020 Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net turnover of RON29.6 million, down 7% on the year, and a net profit of RON10.56 million, down 20.1% on the year, as per ZF calculations based on the company’s quarterly (...)

IAR Brasov Net Profit Soars 50% To RON12.7M, Turnover Up 15.4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020 Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net profit of RON12.7 million, up 50.7% on the year, and a turnover of RON99.3 million, up 15.4% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly (...)

Labor Ministry: Over 600.000 Labor Contracts Suspended, Over 360.000 Contracts Terminated Until May 15 The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 600.000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 360.000 labor contracts have been terminated until May 15, 2020.

PM Orban promises gradual return to normalcy, provided that people act responsibly Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that bar, restaurant and cafe terraces have not yet reopened, but that as solutions are found to reduce the virus transmission risk and provided that people act responsibly, they could be opened again. "Our intention is to gradually relax all (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |