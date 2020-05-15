Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 190 to 16,437

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 190 to 16,437. A number of 190 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last information that bring the total case count to 16,437, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday at noon. Of the people confirmed positive, 9,370 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 219 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,056 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]