Labor Ministry: Over 600.000 Labor Contracts Suspended, Over 360.000 Contracts Terminated Until May 15

Labor Ministry: Over 600.000 Labor Contracts Suspended, Over 360.000 Contracts Terminated Until May 15. The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 600.000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 360.000 labor contracts have been terminated until May 15, 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]