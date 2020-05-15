PM Orban promises gradual return to normalcy, provided that people act responsibly

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that bar, restaurant and cafe terraces have not yet reopened, but that as solutions are found to reduce the virus transmission risk and provided that people act responsibly, they could be opened again. "Our intention is to gradually relax all restrictions according to a well thought out plan based on precise epidemiological risk assessments. If we don't see a significant increase in the number of cases by June 1, other relaxation measures will follow, but I state this again - depending on the epidemiological risk assessments. The terraces didn't resume activity on May 15, but as the weather is getting nice and as we find solutions to reduce the virus transmission risk, it's possible to reopen them," Orban said in Sebes. He added that provided that people act responsibly, there will be a gradual return to normalcy. "In time, gradually, to the extent where people behave responsibly, follow the rules, understand what the ways for the virus transmission are and take the right attitude to protect themselves or others, we'll return to normal," the PM said.