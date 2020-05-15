Cemacon Turnover Falls 7% To RON29.6M, Net Profit Drops 20.1% To RON10.6M YoY In 1Q/2020

Romanian brick maker Cemacon (CEON.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net turnover of RON29.6 million, down 7% on the year, and a net profit of RON10.56 million, down 20.1% on the year, as per ZF calculations based on the company's quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]