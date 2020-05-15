IAR Brasov Net Profit Soars 50% To RON12.7M, Turnover Up 15.4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020

IAR Brasov Net Profit Soars 50% To RON12.7M, Turnover Up 15.4% To Nearly RON100M YoY In 1Q/2020. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Friday said it ended the first quarter of 2020 with a net profit of RON12.7 million, up 50.7% on the year, and a turnover of RON99.3 million, up 15.4% on the year, as per the company’s quarterly (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]