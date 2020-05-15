More than 100 people protesting in Victoria Square

More than 100 people protesting in Victoria Square. More than 100 people are protesting on Friday in Victoria Square (government seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest against the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the spokesman of the Capital Gendarmerie, Alexandru Iacob, the public assembly is illegal, but the Gendarmerie is trying to handle the situation without any incidents. "We have made a number of recommendations for people attending the public assembly, through the personal example of the gendarmes, who are wearing masks and protective gloves. We are trying to have a dialogue with the participants in the public assembly from a safe distance," Alexandru Iacob told AGERPRES. He specified that the measures are being progressively enforced, and the leader of the action will decide if a more drastic measure is needed, but one thing that the Gendarmerie does not want is the physical contact with the participants.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]