Pepco Reopens 168 Of Its 272 Stores in Romania, Inaugurates Four New Units. Polish discount store chain Pepco has decided to reopen 168 of its 272 stores in Romania, after closing them down on March 23, against the backdrop of coronavirus-related restrictions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]