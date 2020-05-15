At EU Foreign Ministers’ videoconference, Aurescu reiterated Romania’s support for a lasting solution in the Middle East Peace Process

At EU Foreign Ministers’ videoconference, Aurescu reiterated Romania’s support for a lasting solution in the Middle East Peace Process. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended on Friday the informal video-conference meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers that discussed developments regarding the Middle East Peace Process and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Middle East and North Africa. During the debate on the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]