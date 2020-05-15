Head of Executive promises gradual return to normalcy provided that people act responsibly

Head of Executive promises gradual return to normalcy provided that people act responsibly. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that bar, restaurant and cafe terraces have not yet reopened, but that as solutions are found to reduce the virus transmission risk and provided that people act responsibly, they could be opened again. “Our intention is to gradually relax all (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]