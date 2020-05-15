Ministry of Defence purchases about 200 tons of medical supplies through NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency

The Ministry of National Defense purchased about 200 tons of medical supplies worth 15 million euros through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the Ministry informs. The materials intended to limit the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania consist of: thermometers, surgical