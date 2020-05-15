ForMin Aurescu highlights Romania’s support for Italy, Moldova at Central European Initiative Summit

ForMin Aurescu highlights Romania’s support for Italy, Moldova at Central European Initiative Summit. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended the extraordinary summit of the Central European Initiative (CEI) on Friday, where he also spoke about the support our country has given Italy and the Republic of Moldova in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was organized in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]