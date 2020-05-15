About 200 people protested in Victoria Square against Gov’t measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Arafat: Such actions put society at risk



About 200 people have protested on Friday in Victoria Square (government seat, ed. n.) in Bucharest against the measures adopted by the Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the spokesman of the Capital Gendarmerie, Alexandru Iacob, the public assembly is illegal, but the (...)