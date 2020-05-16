GCS: 267 new cases of persons infected with coronavirus; total number of infections - 16,704

GCS: 267 new cases of persons infected with coronavirus; total number of infections - 16,704. Bucharest, May 16 /Agerpres/ - A number of 267 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total number of infections thus reaching 16,704, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Saturday. Of the persons confirmed positive, 9,574 were declared healed and discharged. A number of 206 patients are in intensive care. Up to now, 1,081 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have deceased. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]