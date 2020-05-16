GCS:Those traveling alone abroad who do not want to expose family have option of institutionalized quarantine



GCS:Those traveling alone abroad who do not want to expose family have option of institutionalized quarantine.

Bucharest, May 16 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) mentioned, on Saturday, that the option of institutionalized quarantine for persons that have traveled alone abroad and who do not want to expose their family upon returning home. "According to Decision no. 24 of the CNSSU [National Committee for Special Emergency Situations] and the attached annex, for all persons who have traveled abroad and enter Romanian territory, the measure of quarantine/self-isolation together with the family/relatives they live with is instituted. There is also the option of institutionalized quarantine for persons who have traveled alone and who do not wish to expose their family," the GCS informed, answering the question regarding the obligation of persons who live in the same house with someone coming from abroad to also isolate for 14 days. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)