GCS: Not wearing mask in enclosed spaces punishable by fine between 500 and 2,500 RON
May 16, 2020
GCS: Not wearing mask in enclosed spaces punishable by fine between 500 and 2,500 RON.
Bucharest, May 16 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) mentioned, on Saturday, that persons not wearing masks in the enclosed spaces mentioned by the Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situation (CNSU) may be fined between 500 and 2,500 RON, and that the purpose of authorities is not to fine citizens, but to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"Persons who do not respect the obligation to wear a mask in the mentioned spaces may be fined on the basis of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (published in the Official Journal no. 396 of May 15, 2020), art. 65, letter h, namely 'the disregard by citizens of the individual measures to protect life' is fined between 500 and 2,500 lei," the GCS informs, answering a question from citizens.
GCS recalls that wearing the mask that covers the nose and mouth is mandatory since Friday in commercial spaces, public transport, at the job and in other enclosed spaces, according to the annex "Measures for prevention and control of applicable infections during the state of alert," attached to Decision no. 24 of the CNSU.
To the question if fines will be issued for disregarding the decision of the authorities regarding the state of alert, GCS answered that Law no. 55/2020 defines their sum and that the purpose of the authorities is not to fine citizens, but to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures for the prevention and combating of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (published in Official Journal no. 396 of May 15, 2020) defines in Chapter III 'Responsibilities and fines', art. 64-70 the infringements and the sum of the fines for disregarding the normative act. Furthermore, policemen apply the law in force. The purpose of the authorities is not to fine citizens, but to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the context of moving to the state of alert, policemen will act mainly to guide citizens regarding the new rules," the GCS mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
