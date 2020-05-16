|
GCS: Another 13 persons infected with the novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,094
May 16, 2020
Bucharest, May 16 /Agerpres/ - Another 13 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of deceased from this cause reaching 1,094, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.
The dead are two women and 11 men, with ages between 52 and 87. All the deceased suffered from other diseases. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea, EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
|