GCS: 167 new coronavirus cases; total number of cases - 16,871

GCS: 167 new coronavirus cases; total number of cases - 16,871. Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - A number of 167 of new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last informative bulletin, the total reaching thus 16,871 cases, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. Of the persons confirmed positive, 9,890 were declared cured and discharged. There are 205 patients admitted to intensive care. Until this time, 1,097 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have deceased. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]