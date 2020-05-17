Another three persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,097

Another three persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,097. Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - Another three persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll for this cause reaching 1,097, the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) informed on Sunday. The dead are two women and one man, with ages between 59 and 82. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]