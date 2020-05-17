 
May 17, 2020

Romascanu (PSD): Censure motion in preparation; we will have to negotiate with other political forces in Parliament
May 17, 2020

Romascanu (PSD): Censure motion in preparation; we will have to negotiate with other political forces in Parliament.

Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - The spokesperson of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Lucian Romascanu, announced that the Social Democrats are preparing a censure motion against the government, which will be submitted "if things go worse and worse". "We had a month, a month and a half in which we assumed this: we will leave them be and come up with ideas. Nothing happened, they didn't listen for a second, but, on the contrary, came up constantly with attacks from the government area and up to the President, mentioning the PSD more often than the word economy or jobs or anything. The censure motion will be prepared, the political decision is, at least at this time, to not submit it while there is a state of alert, in order to not place the act of governing in danger in this period, but if things go worse and worse, as it proves to be happening, we will probably submit it, we will have to negotiate with the other political forces in Parliament, as we are in the minority, and we'll see what will happen," said, on Sunday, Romascanu, in a press conference. The PSD senator also announced that the Social Democrats will submit four more simple motions, on healthcare, internal affairs, education and labor. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

