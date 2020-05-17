GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,104

GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,104. Bucharest, May 17 /Agerpres/ - Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the number of deceased due to the virus reaching 1,104, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. The dead were five men and two women with ages between 58 and 92. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]