ALDE draws up draft law regarding obligation of the Government and President to present Parliament report on coronavirus crisis management



ALDE draws up draft law regarding obligation of the Government and President to present Parliament report on coronavirus crisis management.

The chairman of the Alliance of Democrats and Liberals (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, wrote a letter to the leaders of all parliamentary parties, requesting their support in view of debating in emergency procedure a draft decision regarding the obligation of the Government and President to (...)