The national border was crossed, on May 16, by 31,743 persons, of which only 16,164 entered the country, the rest of 15,579 being persons exiting Romania, the General Inspectorate for the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press release sent on Sunday. According to the quoted source, the flow (...)