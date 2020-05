Romaqua Group Sees Fifth Year of Growth in a Row, Posts RON843M Revenue in 2019

Romaqua Group, the largest Romanian producer on the mineral water and beer market, ended 2019 with RON843.9 million revenue, about 3% more than in 2018, Finance Ministry data show.