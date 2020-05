Romanian MedLife Group expands syndicated loan by another EUR 20 mln

Romanian MedLife Group expands syndicated loan by another EUR 20 mln. MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, has expanded its syndicated credit facility by another EUR 20 million to approximately EUR 110 million. The group will use the extra funds for the development of several projects in the context of COVID-19. The projects are (...)